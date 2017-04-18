Texas Capital Bank Implements DocMagi...

Texas Capital Bank Implements DocMagic's Total eClosea Solution for eWarehouse Lending

DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, regulatory compliance and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that Texas Capital Bank has implemented its Total eClosea solution. This implementation enables the bank to function as an eWarehouse lender.

