Spice to close, Royal Thai and Mama D's open in Redondo, More dining news
Chris Michalak barely fended off three fellow World Surf League pros from Japan to win the open men's division at the SB Boardriders Club Jack's Surf contest in Manattan Beach After over ten years in business it's time to say goodbye to Spice, formerly Chong's China Grill. The flood of new openings in The Point nearby has put a squeeze on all restaurants in this area, and construction that diverted traffic away can't have helped the situation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Ronwua13
|20,944
|Review: Hollywood Park at Los Angeles Rams Stadium
|20 hr
|LOS ANGELES RAMS
|3
|Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|20 hr
|INGLEWOOD TOWNE CTR
|60
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|Apr 6
|Human
|216
|Review: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar
|Apr 5
|APPLEBEES INGLEWOOD
|31
|Review: The Forum
|Apr 3
|INGLEWOOD FORUM
|1
|Review: Pizza Ranch
|Apr 3
|PIZZA RANCH INGLE...
|40
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC