Spice to close, Royal Thai and Mama D's open in Redondo, More dining news

Chris Michalak barely fended off three fellow World Surf League pros from Japan to win the open men's division at the SB Boardriders Club Jack's Surf contest in Manattan Beach After over ten years in business it's time to say goodbye to Spice, formerly Chong's China Grill. The flood of new openings in The Point nearby has put a squeeze on all restaurants in this area, and construction that diverted traffic away can't have helped the situation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.