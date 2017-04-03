South Bay CEO discusses manufacturing...

South Bay CEO discusses manufacturing at White House

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: The Daily Breeze

Eds: SUBS lede. Today is Friday. ACE Clearwater Enterprises can be reached at 538-5380 or by email at infoaceclearwater.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar 5 hr APPLEBEES INGLEWOOD 9
Review: Pizza Ranch 13 hr PIZZA RANCH INGLE... 40
Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers Sun nooey214 9
Inglewood Towne Shopping Center Sat COMING SOON JUNE ... 29
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Toms river nj 20,941
Review: 99 Cents Only Store Mar 30 99 Cents Only Stores 20
Nagy Edrisse Vs Marriott Int. (Jan '11) Mar 29 kopikat 7
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,878 • Total comments across all topics: 280,034,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC