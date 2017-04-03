Small toxic acid leak at Torrance refinery sets off automatic sensor and alarm
A small leak of an oil mixture containing traces of toxic hydrofluoric acid triggered an automated alarm system at the Torrance refinery, Torrance Fire Department officials said Wednesday. The leak was discovered in the nipple of a valve in the west alkylation unit about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, said Assistant Fire Chief Steve Treskes.
