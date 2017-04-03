Small toxic acid leak at Torrance ref...

Small toxic acid leak at Torrance refinery sets off automatic sensor and alarm

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Daily Breeze

A small leak of an oil mixture containing traces of toxic hydrofluoric acid triggered an automated alarm system at the Torrance refinery, Torrance Fire Department officials said Wednesday. The leak was discovered in the nipple of a valve in the west alkylation unit about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, said Assistant Fire Chief Steve Treskes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inglewood Towne Shopping Center 7 hr COMING SOON JUNE ... 59
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Thu OneMore 20,943
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Thu Human 216
Review: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar Wed APPLEBEES INGLEWOOD 31
Review: The Forum Apr 3 INGLEWOOD FORUM 1
Review: Hollywood Park at Los Angeles Rams Stadium Apr 3 LOS ANGELES RAMS 1
Review: Pizza Ranch Apr 3 PIZZA RANCH INGLE... 40
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,797 • Total comments across all topics: 280,131,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC