San Bernardino gunman terrorized live-in girlfriend in Torrance
Cedric Anderson, 53, of Riverside has been identified by the San Bernardino Police Department as the gunman in the North Park Elementary school shooting Monday. Anderson's criminal history involved incidents in Torrance in 2012 and 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Wendy's
|7 hr
|WENDYS INGLEWOOD
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Haley
|20,949
|Breaking Down the Homeless, LAPD Officer Sean D...
|Tue
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Tue
|West COvina HomosK
|4,534
|why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10)
|Tue
|Ronald
|68
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Tue
|jeff
|39
|Review: CVS Pharmacy
|Mon
|CVS PHARMACY INGL...
|20
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC