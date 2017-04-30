Real estate briefly: Bascom Group acq...

Real estate briefly: Bascom Group acquires Torrance apartments;...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: The Wave

The Bascom Group in Irvine has acquired Harvard Villa Apartments, a 64-unit infill apartment community in Torrance for $14 million.The deal closed April 27. The Bascom Group in Irvine has acquired Harvard Villa Apartments, a 64-unit infill apartment community in Torrance for $14 million.The deal closed April 27. Paul Ruig has been promoted to vice president of the Greater Los Angeles region by C.W. Driver Companies, a general contracting, construction management and design-build services company with offices in Irvine and Anaheim. Shane Flanigan has been named regional vice president at RiverRock Real Estate Group, a privately owned property and asset management firm in Newport Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Mexico 20,995
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) Apr 30 INGLEWOOD LANES B... 100
Review: Palos Verdes Bowl Apr 30 Torrance Bowling 1
City of Inglewood Apr 29 INGLEWOOD CALIFORNIA 3
Review: Inglewood Lanes Apr 29 INGLEWOOD LANES 20
Review: Narbonne Animal Clinic - Patty Boge DVM (Jan '11) Apr 29 Burg 3
News Ex-Carson official, 2 others charged (Jan '09) Apr 27 Fahey Riot 52
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,316 • Total comments across all topics: 280,729,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC