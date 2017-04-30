Real estate briefly: Bascom Group acquires Torrance apartments;...
The Bascom Group in Irvine has acquired Harvard Villa Apartments, a 64-unit infill apartment community in Torrance for $14 million.The deal closed April 27. The Bascom Group in Irvine has acquired Harvard Villa Apartments, a 64-unit infill apartment community in Torrance for $14 million.The deal closed April 27. Paul Ruig has been promoted to vice president of the Greater Los Angeles region by C.W. Driver Companies, a general contracting, construction management and design-build services company with offices in Irvine and Anaheim. Shane Flanigan has been named regional vice president at RiverRock Real Estate Group, a privately owned property and asset management firm in Newport Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Mexico
|20,995
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|Apr 30
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|100
|Review: Palos Verdes Bowl
|Apr 30
|Torrance Bowling
|1
|City of Inglewood
|Apr 29
|INGLEWOOD CALIFORNIA
|3
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Apr 29
|INGLEWOOD LANES
|20
|Review: Narbonne Animal Clinic - Patty Boge DVM (Jan '11)
|Apr 29
|Burg
|3
|Ex-Carson official, 2 others charged (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Fahey Riot
|52
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC