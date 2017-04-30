Real estate briefly: Bascom Group acquires Torrance apartments;...

The Bascom Group in Irvine has acquired Harvard Villa Apartments, a 64-unit infill apartment community in Torrance for $14 million.The deal closed April 27. The Bascom Group in Irvine has acquired Harvard Villa Apartments, a 64-unit infill apartment community in Torrance for $14 million.The deal closed April 27. Paul Ruig has been promoted to vice president of the Greater Los Angeles region by C.W. Driver Companies, a general contracting, construction management and design-build services company with offices in Irvine and Anaheim. Shane Flanigan has been named regional vice president at RiverRock Real Estate Group, a privately owned property and asset management firm in Newport Beach.

