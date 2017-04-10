Real ale hallmark of Torrancea s newe...

Real ale hallmark of Torrancea s newest brewery, Yorkshire Square

Yorkshire Square Brewery in Torrance will soon join the local brewery scene. Yorkshire specializes in cask conditioned ales.

