Procession to Torrance honors vacationing Georgia firefighter killed in crash
Torrance firefighters from Station 96 salute as the body of Georgia firefighter Ron Herens, who was killed in a suspected DUI crash in Marina del Rey Monday night, was driven by procession from the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office to Rice Mortuary in Torrance. Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
