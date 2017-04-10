Police seek groper at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance
Police on Thursday released a security photograph of a man suspected of groping a store employee at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance Detectives are trying to identify the man, who called himself “Steve” and said he ran an online photography business. The crime occurred about 6 p.m. Feb. 21, when the man walked into the unidentified store and posed as a customer.
