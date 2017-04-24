Police chase stolen pool supply truck through Torrance, arrest suspect
A man suspected of stealing a pool supply truck Monday afternoon in Redondo Beach led authorities on a short pursuit through Torrance before he was taken into custody in Harbor Gateway, police said. The unidentified man was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and evading police at the end of the chase on Torrance Boulevard and Denker Avenue near the Torrance border, said Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City of Inglewood
|15 hr
|INGLEWOOD CALIFORNIA
|2
|Review: McDonald's
|15 hr
|MCDONALDS INGLEWOOD
|3
|Review: Chervon Gas Station
|15 hr
|CHERVON INGLEWOOD
|3
|Review: Hollywood Park at Los Angeles Rams Stadium
|16 hr
|LOS ANGELES CHARG...
|6
|Review: Church's Chicken
|Mon
|CHURCHS CHICKEN I...
|2
|Review: Taco Bell
|Mon
|TACO BELL INGLEWOOD
|2
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC