Overnight roadwork will shut down muc...

Overnight roadwork will shut down much of Hawthorne Boulevard in north Torrance

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Breeze

Emergency Caltrans road work in north Torrance and Redondo Beach will force the overnight closure of up to three lanes of northbound and southbound Hawthorne Boulevard from 182nd Street to Redondo Beach Boulevard on weeknights through May 5. The closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday and, because delays are expected on the state highway, motorists may want to use an alternate route. Crews will work on what the state Department of Transportation called an emergency pavement project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inglewood Towne Shopping Center 1 hr COMING SOON JUNE ... 37
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) 2 hr Human 215
Review: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar 2 hr APPLEBEES INGLEWOOD 31
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr WPWW 20,942
Review: The Forum Mon INGLEWOOD FORUM 1
Review: Hollywood Park at Los Angeles Rams Stadium Mon LOS ANGELES RAMS 1
Review: Pizza Ranch Apr 3 PIZZA RANCH INGLE... 40
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,271 • Total comments across all topics: 280,085,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC