Oregon Ducks Deajah Stevens, Raevyn Rogers and UO women's 4x100 shine at the Mt. SAC Relays
Oregon's Raevyn Rogers, pictured at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials, broke a 27-year-old collegiate record Saturday in the 800 meters. Raevyn Rogers and the Oregon women's 4x100 relay broke collegiate records, and UO sprinter Deajah Stevens swept the 100 and 200 meters with sizzling times Saturday in the Mt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|1 hr
|Tellinitlikeitis
|4,537
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|3 hr
|Peggy
|72
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,960
|Sur motor cars
|Apr 14
|Gene sams
|1
|Review: Wendy's
|Apr 13
|WENDYS INGLEWOOD
|20
|Breaking Down the Homeless, LAPD Officer Sean D...
|Apr 11
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10)
|Apr 11
|Ronald
|68
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC