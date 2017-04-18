Large Torrance office building sells ...

Large Torrance office building sells for nearly $24 million

Wednesday Apr 19

What's believed to be the sixth largest multitenant office building in Torrance not occupied by medical suites has sold for nearly $24 million, according to Torrance-based Surf Management Inc. A subsidiary of the company purchased the 109,841-square-foot building known as Mariner Place for $23.9 million, said Steve Fechner, company president. Located on an almost 5-acre parcel at Del Amo Boulevard and Mariner Court, the three-story building, constructed in 1989, has 43 tenants and is 95 percent occupied.

