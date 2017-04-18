Large Torrance office building sells for nearly $24 million
What's believed to be the sixth largest multitenant office building in Torrance not occupied by medical suites has sold for nearly $24 million, according to Torrance-based Surf Management Inc. A subsidiary of the company purchased the 109,841-square-foot building known as Mariner Place for $23.9 million, said Steve Fechner, company president. Located on an almost 5-acre parcel at Del Amo Boulevard and Mariner Court, the three-story building, constructed in 1989, has 43 tenants and is 95 percent occupied.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|15 hr
|Danisha
|22
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Fri
|Librarian gangste...
|4,541
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|Apr 20
|Human
|217
|Sur motor cars
|Apr 17
|Beach
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Apr 17
|Peggy
|72
|Review: Wendy's
|Apr 13
|WENDYS INGLEWOOD
|20
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC