Katie Rainsberger strikes for the Oregon Ducks in the 1,500 meters at the Mt. SAC Relays

Oregon freshman Katie Rainsberger finished a strong second to professional runner Amanda Eccelston Friday in the elite invitational section of the women's 1,500 meters in the Mt. SAC Relays in Torrance, California.

