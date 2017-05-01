Judge extends order compelling former...

Judge extends order compelling former Torrance cop to stay away from neighbors

Friday Apr 28 Read more: The Daily Breeze

A Torrance Superior Court judge Friday ordered a fired Torrance cop to stay away from the home of a frightened family who lives next door to his bail bond business and had accused him of repeatedly threatening them and brandishing a gun in February. Nazir's attorney attempted to argue that the former police officer, who spent 17 years with the Oxnard and Torrance police departments, had used his law enforcement training to attempt to “de-escalate” any conflict with members of the Pozos family.

Read more at The Daily Breeze.

