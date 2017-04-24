Investigation ongoing into Kids Concepts fire in Torrance
Torrance Fire Department officials continued their investigation Monday into the cause of a three-alarm fire that destroyed Kids Concepts USA . The fire broke out as employees were setting up for the day at 9:40 a.m. Sunday.
