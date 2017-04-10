Hollywood Riviera Studios Takes Home a Torrance Advantage Award
TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 10, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hollywood Riviera Studios was presented the Enriching the Community Award at the 10th annual Torrance Advantage Awards held at the Del Amo Crossing office complex. The winners received a Torrance Advantage Award crystal trophy, a letter signed by the Mayor of Torrance, and $200 to help with operating expenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Wendy's
|1 hr
|WENDYS INGLEWOOD
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Haley
|20,949
|Breaking Down the Homeless, LAPD Officer Sean D...
|Tue
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Tue
|West COvina HomosK
|4,534
|why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10)
|Tue
|Ronald
|68
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Tue
|jeff
|39
|Review: CVS Pharmacy
|Mon
|CVS PHARMACY INGL...
|20
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC