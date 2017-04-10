Hollywood Riviera Studios Takes Home ...

Hollywood Riviera Studios Takes Home a Torrance Advantage Award

TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 10, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hollywood Riviera Studios was presented the Enriching the Community Award at the 10th annual Torrance Advantage Awards held at the Del Amo Crossing office complex. The winners received a Torrance Advantage Award crystal trophy, a letter signed by the Mayor of Torrance, and $200 to help with operating expenses.

