High school baseball player, 15, beaten after game in LA

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

High school baseball player, 15, is beaten beyond recognition by gang members wielding a glass bottle as he walks home from a game A 15-year-old baseball player was beaten beyond recognition after being attacked by gang members as he walked home after a game in Los Angeles. Evan Jimenez, who plays for San Pedro High School, was left with serious injuries after two men attacked him a few hours after his team won a ball game 20-0 against Gardena High School.

