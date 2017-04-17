Finding roommates at 70: Senior home-...

Finding roommates at 70: Senior home-share program makes South Bay push

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Breeze

Her two sons came over and helped pack up the belongings that filled her north Torrance home for more than three decades. It was a worst-case scenario the retired child-care worker had been able to avoid when her husband passed away in 2002.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr New york 20,962
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 4 hr Trump 4,538
Sur motor cars 7 hr Beach 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) 10 hr Peggy 72
Review: Wendy's Apr 13 WENDYS INGLEWOOD 20
Breaking Down the Homeless, LAPD Officer Sean D... Apr 11 Newsroom_LA 1
Poll why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10) Apr 11 Ronald 68
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,870 • Total comments across all topics: 280,371,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC