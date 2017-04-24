Family fears former Torrance cop invo...

Family fears former Torrance cop involved in shootings, documents show

Saturday Apr 22 Read more: The Daily Breeze

A mother is seeking a restraining order against a former Torrance police officer fired from the force seven years ago following three controversial on-duty shootings of unarmed suspects, claiming he pulled a gun on her 21-year-old son. Audulia Pozos claims in court documents that she fears Rehan Nazir is unstable and unpredictable and poses a significant danger to her family, which lives near his bail bonds business.

