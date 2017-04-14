Aviation Helps Bring Out Real-World A...

Aviation Helps Bring Out Real-World Applications of STEM Subjects

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: US News & World Report

Emma Hall became the first solo female glider at the Giving Kids Wings Flight Academy in the summer of 2016 - not only breaking the glass ceiling but flying way above it. Hall discovered her love for aviation through a seminar offered in her Hawthorne, California, high school by the flight school where she learned about aerospace, test-fly simulators and eventually fly a glider.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 4 hr Defeat Maxine Wat... 4,535
Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers (Oct '16) 5 hr Hungryson 10
Sur motor cars Fri Gene sams 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Leslie 20,956
Review: Wendy's Apr 13 WENDYS INGLEWOOD 20
Breaking Down the Homeless, LAPD Officer Sean D... Apr 11 Newsroom_LA 1
Poll why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10) Apr 11 Ronald 68
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,501 • Total comments across all topics: 280,323,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC