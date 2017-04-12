Arecont Vision Technology Partner Program Welcomes AMAG
Arecont Vision , the industry leader in IP-based megapixel camera technology , has announced that AMAG Technology, a leading access control, IP video, identity management, visitor management and intrusion detection solution provider, has joined the Arecont Vision Technology Partner Program. AMAG's Symmetry CompleteView VMS is certified for use with Arecont Vision megapixel cameras, and is available in the MegaLab as part of the program.
