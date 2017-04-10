Apparel retailer Bebe closing all sto...

Apparel retailer Bebe closing all stores, including outlets in Torrance and El Segundo

The Bebe clothing store chain, whose locations usually are found within malls like this one in Del Amo Fashion Center, is laying off a total of about 700 employees and closing brick and mortar stores to focus on internet sales. Tuesday, April 11, 2017, Torrance.

