A 16-foot great white eats away at a Scarlet,a a dead whale miles from Dana Pointa s shoreline
A 16-foot great white shark feeds on scarlet, a whale that recently died off the coast of Southern California. The 16-foot great white shark sank its sharp teeth into the whale's bloated carcass, taking a few bites of her breakfast in the early morning hours Saturday about 14 miles off Dana Point.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City of Inglewood
|Mon
|INGLEWOOD CALIFORNIA
|2
|Review: McDonald's
|Mon
|MCDONALDS INGLEWOOD
|3
|Review: Chervon Gas Station
|Mon
|CHERVON INGLEWOOD
|3
|Review: Hollywood Park at Los Angeles Rams Stadium
|Mon
|LOS ANGELES CHARG...
|6
|Review: Church's Chicken
|Mon
|CHURCHS CHICKEN I...
|2
|Review: Taco Bell
|Mon
|TACO BELL INGLEWOOD
|2
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC