4-Star SG Prospect David Singleton II...

4-Star SG Prospect David Singleton III Commits to UCLA Bruins

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: BleacherReport

I'm blessed that I've made my decision to commit to UCLA Y' Y'> Y . https://t.co/ljfdtBbXeY A native of Torrance, California, Singleton is a 4-star recruit who is rated as the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 5 hr Elizabeth Warren 4,539
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) 12 hr Human 217
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed Fitus T Bluster 20,969
Sur motor cars Apr 17 Beach 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) Apr 17 Peggy 72
Review: Wendy's Apr 13 WENDYS INGLEWOOD 20
Breaking Down the Homeless, LAPD Officer Sean D... Apr 11 Newsroom_LA 1
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,244 • Total comments across all topics: 280,440,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC