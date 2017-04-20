3 teens, man arrested in Torrance aft...

3 teens, man arrested in Torrance after brief chase, neighborhood search

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Daily Breeze

A man and three teenagers suspected of trying to steal a car were arrested during a nearly three-hour search of a Torrance neighborhood, police said today. Raul Garibay, 18, of Los Angeles and the juveniles were taken to jail Sunday night after scattering into the neighborhood at 186th Street and Ermanita Avenue, Torrance police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Buck Rohde 20,965
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 23 hr Trump 4,538
Sur motor cars Mon Beach 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) Mon Peggy 72
Review: Wendy's Apr 13 WENDYS INGLEWOOD 20
Breaking Down the Homeless, LAPD Officer Sean D... Apr 11 Newsroom_LA 1
Poll why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10) Apr 11 Ronald 68
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,088 • Total comments across all topics: 280,391,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC