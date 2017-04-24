3-alarm fire damages Kid Concepts U.S.A in Torrance, Hawthorne Blvd closed
Torrance firefighters battled a three-alarm fire for more than an hour Sunday morning at a commercial building occupied by a pet food store and children's party venue. Hawthorne Boulevard remained partially closed between Lomita Boulevard and 226th Street at noon, 2 1/2 hours after the blaze broke out.
