3-alarm fire damages Kid Concepts U.S...

3-alarm fire damages Kid Concepts U.S.A in Torrance, Hawthorne Blvd closed

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Daily Breeze

Torrance firefighters battled a three-alarm fire for more than an hour Sunday morning at a commercial building occupied by a pet food store and children's party venue. Hawthorne Boulevard remained partially closed between Lomita Boulevard and 226th Street at noon, 2 1/2 hours after the blaze broke out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City of Inglewood 3 hr INGLEWOOD CALIFORNIA 2
Review: McDonald's 3 hr MCDONALDS INGLEWOOD 3
Review: Chervon Gas Station 3 hr CHERVON INGLEWOOD 3
Review: Hollywood Park at Los Angeles Rams Stadium 4 hr LOS ANGELES CHARG... 6
Review: Church's Chicken 13 hr CHURCHS CHICKEN I... 2
Review: Taco Bell 14 hr TACO BELL INGLEWOOD 2
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 16 hr NKOTBLOCC 4,544
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at April 24 at 9:49PM PDT

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,787 • Total comments across all topics: 280,540,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC