2018 Lexus LC 500 Named to 2017 Wards...

2018 Lexus LC 500 Named to 2017 Wards a oe10 Best Interiorsa List

Yesterday

TORRANCE, Calif April 17, 2017 Today Wards announced that the all-new 2018 LC flagship performance coupe has earned a spot on its annual "10 Best Interiors" list. To be eligible, vehicles' interior must be all-new or significantly redesigned for the U.S. market.

