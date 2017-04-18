2 men charged in crash death of South Higha s Jesse Esphorst Jr.

The two men who allegedly caused the crash that killed South High School star shortstop Jesse Esphorst Jr. in Torrance last month were charged Tuesday with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Tung Ming, 21, of Rancho Palos Verdes and Darryl Leander Hicks, 28, of Los Angeles are scheduled to be arraigned May 10 and 11, respectively, in Torrance Superior Court, Deputy District Attorney Ryan Gould said.

