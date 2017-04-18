2 men charged in crash death of South Higha s Jesse Esphorst Jr.
The two men who allegedly caused the crash that killed South High School star shortstop Jesse Esphorst Jr. in Torrance last month were charged Tuesday with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Tung Ming, 21, of Rancho Palos Verdes and Darryl Leander Hicks, 28, of Los Angeles are scheduled to be arraigned May 10 and 11, respectively, in Torrance Superior Court, Deputy District Attorney Ryan Gould said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Trump
|4,538
|Sur motor cars
|Apr 17
|Beach
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Apr 17
|Peggy
|72
|Review: Wendy's
|Apr 13
|WENDYS INGLEWOOD
|20
|Breaking Down the Homeless, LAPD Officer Sean D...
|Apr 11
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10)
|Apr 11
|Ronald
|68
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC