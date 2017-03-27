Wrongful death lawsuit filed against city of Torrance, police chief
LOS ANGELES >> A lawsuit was filed against Torrance today on behalf of the only child of a 39-year-old woman who was shot and killed by police at the end of a short car chase. The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit stems from the Oct. 31 death of Michelle Lee Shirley.
