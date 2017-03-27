Wrongful death lawsuit filed against ...

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against city of Torrance, police chief

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: The Daily Breeze

LOS ANGELES >> A lawsuit was filed against Torrance today on behalf of the only child of a 39-year-old woman who was shot and killed by police at the end of a short car chase. The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit stems from the Oct. 31 death of Michelle Lee Shirley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inglewood Towne Shopping Center 1 hr COMING SOON JUNE ... 2
Review: 99 Cents Only Store 5 hr 99 Cents Only Stores 20
Nagy Edrisse Vs Marriott Int. (Jan '11) 22 hr kopikat 7
News Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07) Wed Brutality of Fact 140
Review: Gamestop Wed GAMESTOP INGLEWOOD 20
Review: Citibank Wed CITIBANK INGLEWOOD 20
Review: Starbucks Coffee Company Tue STARBUCKS INGLEWOOD 20
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at March 30 at 7:16PM PDT

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Oakland
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,232 • Total comments across all topics: 279,937,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC