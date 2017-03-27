Torrance refinery troubles back on fr...

Torrance refinery troubles back on front burner for a investigative hearinga

Hundreds of people concerned about the safety of the Torrance refinery will descend on the city Saturday for another in a series of regulatory hearings designed to get to the bottom of why so much has gone wrong at the plant now owned by PBF Energy. The meeting of the South Coast Air Quality Management District's Governing Board Refinery Committee from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Torrance Marriott is billed as an “investigative hearing” examining the series of fires, excessive flaring and repeated power outages at the troubled plant since a earth-shuddering 1.7-magnitude explosion in February 2015.

