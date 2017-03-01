Torrance man who abducted, sexually assaulted toddler branded a twisted, heartlessa at sentencing
Michael Ikeler was sentenced to 55 years to life in Torrance Superior Court for kidnapping and sexual assault of a 2-year-old in Gardena. March 1, 2017.
