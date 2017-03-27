Torrance man shot dead in Compton as he entered his vehicle
The shooting was reported about 7:50 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Wilmington Avenue near Brazil Street, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. Detectives learned that Johnson was entering his vehicle when he was approached by a man who fired on him multiple times, Schrader said.
