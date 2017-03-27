Torrance man shot dead in Compton as ...

Torrance man shot dead in Compton as he entered his vehicle

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Press-Telegram

The shooting was reported about 7:50 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Wilmington Avenue near Brazil Street, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. Detectives learned that Johnson was entering his vehicle when he was approached by a man who fired on him multiple times, Schrader said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers 6 hr nooey214 9
Inglewood Towne Shopping Center 17 hr COMING SOON JUNE ... 29
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr Toms river nj 20,941
Review: Pizza Ranch Sat PIZZA RANCH INGLE... 26
Review: 99 Cents Only Store Mar 30 99 Cents Only Stores 20
Nagy Edrisse Vs Marriott Int. (Jan '11) Mar 29 kopikat 7
News Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07) Mar 29 Brutality of Fact 140
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,971 • Total comments across all topics: 280,005,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC