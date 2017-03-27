Torrance council called a spinelessa ...

Torrance council called a spinelessa for tepid stand on oil refinery safety

The Torrance City Council sidestepped passionate pleas for a hard-line stand against the city's problem-plagued refinery early Wednesday, adopting a resolution that supports safety improvements at the plant but does not endorse a phase-out of dangerous hydrofluoric acid. The unanimous vote came after hours of testimony in the packed council chambers from residents, many who acknowledged they are frightened about ongoing safety and operational issues at the refinery owned by PBF Energy.

