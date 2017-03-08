Teen Killed, Father Injured in Hit-an...

Teen Killed, Father Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash

Jesse Esphorst Jr., 16, of Torrance was killed Tuesday when two cars struck a van carrying him and his father. One driver remained at the scene while the other fled.

