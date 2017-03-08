Teen Killed, Father Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash
Jesse Esphorst Jr., 16, of Torrance was killed Tuesday when two cars struck a van carrying him and his father. One driver remained at the scene while the other fled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Dupree dArc
|20,879
|Review: Starbucks Coffee Company
|4 hr
|STARBUCKS INGLEWOOD
|1
|Review: Subway Restaurants
|4 hr
|SUBWAY INGLEWOOD
|1
|Review: Check N' Go
|4 hr
|CHECK N GO INGLEWOOD
|1
|Review: Big Lots
|5 hr
|BIG LOTS INGLEWOOD
|1
|Review: Century & Prairie Plaza Shopping Center
|6 hr
|Coming Soon
|1
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|7 hr
|Human
|189
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC