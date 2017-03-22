South Bay police agencies target drun...

South Bay police agencies target drunk drivers for St. Patrick's Day weekend

Thursday Mar 16

South Bay police departments have scheduled anti-drunken-driving operations for the St. Patrick's Day holiday and weekend. Torrance police will conduct a sobriety and driver's license checkpoint from 8 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday at an undisclosed location.

Torrance, CA

