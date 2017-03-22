South Bay police agencies target drunk drivers for St. Patrick's Day weekend
South Bay police departments have scheduled anti-drunken-driving operations for the St. Patrick's Day holiday and weekend. Torrance police will conduct a sobriety and driver's license checkpoint from 8 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday at an undisclosed location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Citibank
|4 hr
|CITIBANK INGLEWOOD
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Bayonne
|20,931
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|11 hr
|Well Well
|4,528
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|13 hr
|longlivebowling
|21
|Review: Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|22 hr
|COMING SOON 2019
|5
|Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|22 hr
|COMING SOON 2019
|1
|Review: Starbucks Coffee Company
|23 hr
|STARBUCKS INGLEWOOD
|13
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC