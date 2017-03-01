Solano motorists start March paying way more for gas
Motorists filling up their tanks in the Solano County area would have noticed a sharp increase in the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel as February morphed into March. The average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline Thursday was $2.88 in the Vallejo-Fairfield-Napa survey area, according to the AAA Fuel Gauge Report.
