Showdown: Torrance decides Tuesday whether to take a stand against refinery

Sunday Mar 26 Read more: The Daily Breeze

Banning highly toxic hydrofluoric acid from the Torrance refinery is the focus of City Council discussion Tuesday at the first of two public meetings scheduled within a week to tackle environmental and safety issues at the problem-plagued plant. An overflow crowd is expected to listen and participate in a lengthy discussion that begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 3031 Torrance Blvd., and is likely to go late into the evening.

