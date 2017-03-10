Sears Outlet Relocates in Torrance
Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc . announces that the Sears Outlet Store located in Torrance, California has recently moved to the Torrance Promenade at 3610 Torrance Blvd. in Torrance.
