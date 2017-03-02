sarah_larimer

sarah_larimer

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: The Washington Post

The information that was posted on the Iowa Senate Republicans website used to suggest that Mark Chelgren, a state lawmaker, held a business degree. Still, Chelgren - a Republican who represents the Iowa Senate's 41st District, in the southeastern part of the state - told the Associated Press that he didn't mean to mislead people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) 1 hr Human 191
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Waikiki shyit water 20,882
Review: Starbucks Coffee Company 9 hr STARBUCKS INGLEWOOD 1
Review: Subway Restaurants 9 hr SUBWAY INGLEWOOD 1
Review: Check N' Go 9 hr CHECK N GO INGLEWOOD 1
Review: Big Lots 9 hr BIG LOTS INGLEWOOD 1
Review: Century & Prairie Plaza Shopping Center 10 hr Coming Soon 1
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,584 • Total comments across all topics: 279,414,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC