San Pedro, Torrance nurses to picket in protest over patient care concerns
Registered nurses at Providence St. Joseph Health hospitals throughout California - including Little Company of Mary medical centers in both San Pedro and Torrance - will picket in a “day of action” Friday to highlight safe patient care and workers' rights issues. The nurses say employers have failed to deliver on the promises of enhanced community services and benefits made during the 2016 merger of Providence Health & Services and St. Joseph Health.
