San Pedro men charged with shooting out windows in Torrance

Two San Pedro men have been charged with shooting out windows of parked vehicles and businesses with pellet guns in Torrance, police said Wednesday. The men - Pacheco Hernandez, 21, and Rigoberto Barco, 20 - and an unidentified teenager who also was arrested are suspected of committing 26 crimes totalling about $37,000 in damage, Torrance police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.