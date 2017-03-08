Report - Toyota mulling the ultimate VIP retreat
After the Japanese company decided to change American headquarters, it was left with a huge campus in Torrance, California - and news about its new destination are now boiling. The reports seem to agree - Toyota is selling the former headquarters for the pricey sum of more than $150 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at INAUTONEWS.
Comments
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Pizza Ranch
|1 hr
|PIZZA RANCH INGLE...
|14
|Review: Dairy Queen
|9 hr
|DAIRY QUEEN INGLE...
|1
|Review: Wendy's
|9 hr
|WENDYS INGLEWOOD
|1
|Review: H & R Block
|9 hr
|H R BLOCK INGLEWOOD
|1
|Review: Del Taco
|10 hr
|DEL TACO INGLEWOOD
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|Review: Ross Dress for Less
|Thu
|ROSS DRESS FOR LESS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC