Report: Sale of Shell Martinez refine...

Report: Sale of Shell Martinez refinery progressing

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

The owners of the Shell Martinez Refinery are in talks with at least two potential buyers of the 102-year-old facility, several months after the first news reports of the refinery's possible sale, according to the London-based news service Reuters. Netherlands-based Royal Dutch Shell, which has sold refineries in Bakersfield and Wilmington over the past 15 years, is reported to be talking with PBF Energy, a New Jersey-based company which operates refineries in that state and others in Torrance , Delaware, Louisiana and Ohio; and Los Angeles-based NTR Partners III LLC. The Martinez refinery is now Shell's only such facility in California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Gamestop 44 min GAMESTOP INGLEWOOD 13
Review: 99 Cents Only Store 6 hr 99 CENTS ONLY STORE 1
Review: Citibank 7 hr CITIBANK INGLEWOOD 20
Review: Starbucks Coffee Company 17 hr STARBUCKS INGLEWOOD 20
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr Mikeymike116 20,936
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Mar 20 Human 203
News SOUTH BAY HISTORY: Fletcher Oil Fire in Carson (Jul '10) Mar 16 Dennis M 8
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at March 29 at 9:41AM PDT

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,232 • Total comments across all topics: 279,906,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC