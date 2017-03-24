Report: Sale of Shell Martinez refinery progressing
The owners of the Shell Martinez Refinery are in talks with at least two potential buyers of the 102-year-old facility, several months after the first news reports of the refinery's possible sale, according to the London-based news service Reuters. Netherlands-based Royal Dutch Shell, which has sold refineries in Bakersfield and Wilmington over the past 15 years, is reported to be talking with PBF Energy, a New Jersey-based company which operates refineries in that state and others in Torrance , Delaware, Louisiana and Ohio; and Los Angeles-based NTR Partners III LLC. The Martinez refinery is now Shell's only such facility in California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Gamestop
|44 min
|GAMESTOP INGLEWOOD
|13
|Review: 99 Cents Only Store
|6 hr
|99 CENTS ONLY STORE
|1
|Review: Citibank
|7 hr
|CITIBANK INGLEWOOD
|20
|Review: Starbucks Coffee Company
|17 hr
|STARBUCKS INGLEWOOD
|20
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|Mar 20
|Human
|203
|SOUTH BAY HISTORY: Fletcher Oil Fire in Carson (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|Dennis M
|8
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC