Prosecutors, detectives huddle over c...

Prosecutors, detectives huddle over charges in death of South High athlete

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Daily Breeze

Hours after a second suspect in the traffic death of a South High School athlete posted $50,000 bail and was released from jail, detectives met with prosecutors Friday at the District Attorney's Office in Torrance to review the case. The meeting was a normal part of the process involved in filing possible vehicular manslaughter charges against the suspects, something that could come soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken 1 hr KFC INGLEWOOD 7
Review: Del Taco 14 hr DEL TACO INGLEWOOD 13
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr jersey city 20,895
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Sun Earth 197
Review: Pizza Ranch Sat PIZZA RANCH INGLE... 25
Review: Dairy Queen Mar 10 DAIRY QUEEN INGLE... 1
Review: Wendy's Mar 10 WENDYS INGLEWOOD 1
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,387 • Total comments across all topics: 279,523,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC