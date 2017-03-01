Police pursuit ends in Torrance; standoff ensues when suspected carjacker refuses to exit car
An armed standoff between police and a suspected carjacker began after officers stopped the driver following a slow speed chase that began in South Gate. Police stopped the driver near Pacific Coast Highway and Palos Verdes Boulevard in Torrance, after which the driver reportedly refused to exit the car.
