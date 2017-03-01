Police pursuit ends in Torrance; stan...

Police pursuit ends in Torrance; standoff ensues when suspected carjacker refuses to exit car

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

An armed standoff between police and a suspected carjacker began after officers stopped the driver following a slow speed chase that began in South Gate. Police stopped the driver near Pacific Coast Highway and Palos Verdes Boulevard in Torrance, after which the driver reportedly refused to exit the car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Samuel-7g-Jackson 20,859
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 17 hr actorvet 4,517
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Tue Raj Chanani 156
Review: Panda Express Feb 27 Panda Express Ing... 2
Review: Barona Resort Casino Inglewood Feb 27 Barona Resort Casino 1
Review: Radisson Hotel LAX Airport Feb 27 Radisson LAX Airport 1
Hawthorne Music Thread (Oct '12) Feb 27 Musikologist 19
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,586 • Total comments across all topics: 279,246,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC