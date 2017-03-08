Pelican Products Introduces New Pelican Bottle Drinkware
TORRANCE, Calif. - - From camping excursions and hikes, to gym workouts and everything in between, Pelican Bottles make it simple and stylish to stay hydrated with their eye catching, lightweight and durable design.
