Martin McDonagha s a Inishmaana dark comedy hurts so good in Torrance
Nick Jordan Bell, Shirley Hatton, Kawika Aguilar and Alberie Rachele Hansen, from left, in “The Cripple of Inishmaan” When: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through April 23. . Sticks and stones can break our bones, but words hurt more, in Martin McDonagh's dark comedy “The Cripple of Inishmaan.” The sticks and stones are wielded by these all-too-human characters, but the more-damaging cruelty is in what they say to one another.
