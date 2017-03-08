LA County joins efforts to ban toxic ...

LA County joins efforts to ban toxic chemical from Torrance, Wilmington refineries

The county Board of Supervisors, prodded by increasing political and regulatory efforts to protect public health and safety, endorsed efforts Wednesday to ban highly toxic hydrofluoric acid from the two South Bay refineries that use the chemical. That has prompted the South Coast Air Quality Management District to propose banning the chemical by year's end .

