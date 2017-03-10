Keenan & Associates Enters Agreement ...

Keenan & Associates Enters Agreement with Florida-Based AssuredPartners

Keenan & Associates, a Torrance, Calif.-based insurance consulting and brokerage firm, has entered into an agreement to join Lake Mary, Fla.-based brokerage AssuredPartners Inc. Following the agreement, Keenan's employees will continue operations under the current leadership of president and CEO Sean Smith. Smith and his current management team will continue to direct Keenan's operations in its nine offices throughout California, and Smith will be joining AssuredPartners' board of directors.

